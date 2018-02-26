Suspect in New Jersey boy's fatal shooting arrested in Pompano Beach

Karon Council, 18, was arrested Sunday in Pompano Beach. He faces charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 10-year-old New Jersey boy.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A second suspect wanted in connection with a New Jersey shooting that left a 10-year-old boy dead and his mother wounded has been arrested in South Florida.

The Monmouth County, New Jersey, prosecutor's office announced the arrest of Karon Council, 18, on Sunday night.

Authorities said Council was arrested in Pompano Beach. Details about his arrest were not immediately known.

Council was being held at the main Broward County jail awaiting extradition to New Jersey to face charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody earlier and faces the same charges after Wednesday night's shooting of Yovanni Banos-Merino in his Asbury Park home. The boy's 38-year-old mother was treated at a hospital.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.