Suspect in XXXTentacion shooting not getting out of jail anytime soon

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A suspect in the fatal shooting of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion won't be getting out of jail anytime soon.

Despite the request of his attorney, Robert Allen will remain behind bars after a Broward County judge ruled Thursday that he should be held without bond.

Allen, 22, is one of four men indicted on first-degree murder in the June 18 ambush, robbery and shooting outside RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach.

Prosecutors presented surveillance video that showed Allen in the alleged getaway vehicle when co-defendants Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome got out of the car carrying guns.

Allen's attorney argued that a bond should be set because his client never got out of the car and didn't pull the trigger.

However, Judge Michael Usan denied the request and ruled that Allen should stay in jail.

Authorities said Boatwright was the triggerman in the shooting.

Boatwright, Newsome and a fourth suspect, Dedrick Williams, are also being held without bond.

