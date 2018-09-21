Suspect killed in shootout with police identified

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The FBI has identified the man killed in a shootout with police Thursday night in Miami-Dade County.

Alexander Carballido, 40, was fatally shot after he fled from police officers and led them on a chase that ended near Northwest Seventh Street and Northwest 72nd Avenue.

FBI Special Agent Brian Waterman said the suspect was armed with a rifle and exchanged gunfire with officers from the Miami-Dade and Miami police departments.

Carballido was pronounced dead at the scene.

"He was involved in a hate crime investigation," Waterman said, declining to provide specifics.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said Carballido fled from officers and a police pursuit ensued, during which time shots were fired.

A high-powered rifle was recovered at the scene.

Waterman said nobody else was wounded in the shootout.

Police and federal agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives collected evidence from the crime scene Friday morning. Carballido's bullet-riddled car was placed on a flatbed truck and towed away.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the police-involved shooting.

A 36-year-old openly gay man told Local 10 News that Carballido attacked him inside his home.

The victim, who said he drives for Uber and works as a security guard, said Carballido probably spotted him at the XXX store on LeJeune Road by the airport "because a lot of gay men go there." He said he was there Monday.

He said Carballido likely got his phone number from a fellow Uber driver. The victim gave Carballido his address and invited him inside his home Wednesday in Allapattah.

The victim said once he was inside his home, Carballido forced him to take off his clothes, pointed a gun at him and said, "All gay men should be dead." The victim said he continued to insult him, and as he got dressed, Carballido pistol-whipped him and took $500 in cash and thousands in jewelry.

Florida Department of Corrections records show Carballido was released from prison July 1, after serving time for kidnapping, aggravated battery, carjacking with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police and aggravated assault on a police officer.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.