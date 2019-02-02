Three of 5 arrested over fight involving gun near school were teens, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 17-year-old boy was driving a black Toyota Camry when the officers investigating a chaotic group brawl on Thursday stopped him near West Kendall neighborhood. They found a gun under the front passenger seat of the car, according to a police report released on Friday night.

Miami-Dade Police Department officers identified the teenager as Deyonce Lissone. They accused him of using the gun to threaten a group of people and to pistol-whip a woman who had allegedly been trying to defend her son from a beating.

Officers didn't say how Lissone, who used to run track & field when he was a student at Arvida Middle School, got a hold of the gun. His social media posts reflect gun violence has affected him.

"Lost a lot of people behind the streets," Lissone wrote on Facebook when he shared a picture at a gravesite last year. "And just by me saying that, it makes me want to grind harder."

Three of the five arrested over their alleged involvement in a fight near John A. Ferguson Senior High School were teenagers, ages 15 to 17, and the other two suspects were 18 and 20 years old, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Police officers say Lissone confessed he had the handgun in his pocket during the brawl, and witnesses also identified him. Officers say videos showed Lissone and a group kicking and punching a teenage boy. A video shows the victim threw the first punches when taunted. Lissone didn't fire the weapon.

Police officers identified Deyonce Lissone, left, Kaitlin Chin, center, and Terrance Miguel, right, as three of the five involved in a Thursday brawl in Miami-Dade.

Officers also arrested Terrance J. Miguel, 20, Kaitlin A. Chin, 18, and two younger teenagers who are accused of attacking the unidentified teenager outside of the McDonald's at 15710 SW 56th St. It's a popular spot where John A. Ferguson Senior High School students meet after school.

A student who wanted to remain anonymous said she witnessed the fight, which stemmed from a conflict over a girl.

Officers said the victims, a mother and son, both suffered head injuries. The woman's son also suffered injuries to his right shoulder, right shoulder blade and both of his knees, according to the police report.

Prosecutors are charging Miguel, Chin, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy with battery and disorderly conduct.

Lissone is facing charges of battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, improper exhibition of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a minor, resisting an officer without violence and disorderly conduct.

