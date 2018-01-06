Teen dies after shot in the back in Miami's Little Havana

MIAMI - A teenage boy died after suffering a gunshot wound to the back in Miami's Little Havana Saturday, according to the Miami Police Department.

Officer Kenia Fallat said officers responded to Southwest 31st Avenue and Southwest Fourth Street to investigate the shooting near the iconic Versailles Cuban Bakery.

The officers' learned a teen had been shot and was taken to a Coral Gables hospital, and doctors pronounced him dead

"At this time, the motive is unclear," Fallat said Saturday afternoon. "No other information is available."

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story.

