Teen fatally shoots man who made him look like 'a punk,' police say

Jameslee Terasme, 16, is accused of fatally shooting Damas Ilceus, 21, at the Ezell Hester Jr. Community Center in Boynton Beach.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A 16-year-old boy fatally shot a man who made him "appear like a punk" while trying to break up a fight at a South Florida community center, police said.

Jameslee Terasme was taken into custody Friday morning at the Boynton Beach Police Department.

Police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said Terasme fatally shot Damas Ilceus, 21, during a fight on the basketball court at the Ezell Hester Jr. Community Center on Seacrest Boulevard.

According to a police report, Ilceus was playing basketball with his brother and some others when Terasme approached them and tried to fight one of them. Ilceus intervened and tried to break up the fight, angering Terasme.

"Terasme became upset with Ilceus and stated that he made him appear like a punk for breaking up the fight," the report said.

The teenager left but returned a short time later, confronting Ilceus, pulling out a gun and shooting him several times in the head and once in the chest, the report said.

Terasme fled after the shooting, but several witnesses identified him as the suspect.

He faces charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a minor and delinquent in possession of a weapon or ammunition.

