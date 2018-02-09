Teens face judge after allegedly stealing vehicles from Pompano Beach car dealership

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A group of teenagers accused of breaking into a car dealership in Pompano Beach and stealing several vehicles have been arrested, authorities said.

Ducas Auto Sales at 1550 N. Andrews Ave. is back up and running, but the vehicles that have been recovered are badly damaged and to fix them isn't going to be cheap.

Surveillance video captured the moment when five teens broke into the business through a side door Sunday night.

One-by-one, they made their way into the sales office without covering their faces and went through desk drawers, stealing keys, before making their way outside and stealing seven vehicles.

Video shows one of the thieves crashing a Buick SUV into a fence to get to other vehicles.

Broward County sheriff's deputies arrested five teens who are all under the age of 15. The youngest is just 13.

All five teens face seven counts of grand theft auto, one count of burglary and one count of grand theft.

Three of the teens faced a judge Friday morning, who told them if they had been charged as adults they could have each received a sentence of 30 years in prison if convicted of the crime.

Two of the teens, who are also brothers, were given 10 days in juvenile detention followed by home detention with a mentoring device. The judge said she came to that ruling because both teens were first-time offenders and had a good school record.

The third teen was given 21 days of detention.

While investigators were able to recover all seven of the vehicles, business owner Andre Silva said it will still set him back about $30,000 to repair them.

"We've been working so hard, you know? It's not easy to get money like people think it is, and to see somebody inside my building doing everything that they want to do is just -- it's amazing," Silva said.

Investigators are still searching for an adult accomplice.

Anyone with information that can help deputies track him down is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

