Thief takes off with $60,000 gold chain from Oakland Park store

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video stealing a $60,000 gold chain from a store in Oakland Park.

The theft was reported just before noon Dec. 17 at Rambo Jewelry at 3161 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

The video shows the store owner showing the thief the necklace, which had a large San Lazaro charm, before allowing him to try it on.

Deputies said the young man ran off with the necklace, heading south through the parking lot of the Oakland Park Flea Market.

Deputies said the thief left behind the identification of another person.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Detective Eric Versteeg at 954-202-3131 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

