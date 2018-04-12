Thief with man bun crawls through bathroom window to burglarize Miami Shores home

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. - A thief with a man bun crawled through a small bathroom window to burglarize a home in Miami Shores last week, authorities said.

Miami Shores police said the burglary happened about 1:20 p.m. April 2 in the 100 block of Northwest 93rd Street.

The crook apparently wasn't deterred by signs posted outside the home warning people about surveillance cameras on the property.

"They go in, and no one is home. There is no regard to any cameras. They don't care," neighbor Efran Cordero said.

The victim's home surveillance video shows the man rummaging through the home and taking some boxes.

According to a police report, the burglar took two safes from the victim's bedroom, one of which contained a knife.

Police said the larger safe was abandoned by the thief near the rear door of the living room.

"It is a great neighborhood. It's pretty safe. Maybe they should step up patrols," Cordero said.

Cordero said he's confident when it comes to protecting his own home, but is more concerned about what might happen if someone finds themselves face to face with a crook and can't protect themselves.

"The thing is -- when is it going to stop?" Cordero asked. "It is like cycles -- it comes and goes."

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call the Miami Shores Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

