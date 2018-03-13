Thieves caught on camera stealing tools from van in Miami

MIAMI - A pair of thieves were captured on surveillance video last month burglarizing a white van in Miami.

The burglary was reported Feb. 7 in the 3200 block of Northwest 19th Avenue.

Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva said the victim had left his work van unlocked.

The video shows one man walking around the van before a black car pulls up and another man helps the thief steal a variety of tools from the van.

Anyone with information about the thieves' identities is asked to call the Miami Police Department's Burglary Unit at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

