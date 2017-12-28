Thieves steal $400 worth of gift cards from Hollywood Publix, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Two men were arrested Wednesday after stealing $400 worth of gift cards and then fleeing the scene, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Publix at 6901 Taft Street in Hollywood.

More Crime Headlines

Hollywood police spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said Curtis Miller, 20, of North Miami Beach, and Ricky Charlemagne, 22, of Miami, attempted to fraudulently purchase two gift cards valued at $200 each.

After activating the cards and suspecting credit card fraud, the Publix employee stopped the transaction, Grossman said.

Authorities said one of the suspects grabbed the cards from an employee’s hands and both suspects fled in a silver Infiniti.

Grossman said Hollywood police officers spotted the vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the driver continued to flee south into Miami-Dade County.

Grossman said the thieves drove into a north Miami-Dade neighborhood and bailed out of their car.

Multiple agencies responded to assist in the search for the two suspects, who were both taken into custody.

Grossman said several more gift cards were discovered in the suspects' vehicle.

Miller and Charlemagne both face charges of robbery by sudden snatching and fleeing and eluding police.



Copyright 2017 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.