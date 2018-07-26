Third suspect in fatal shooting of XXXTentacion arrested in Georgia

Robert Allen, 22, was apprehended by U.S. marshals in Eastman, Georgia. He is one of four suspects charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion outside RIVA Motorsports.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion.

Manny Puri, assistant chief deputy U.S. marshal for Miami, told Local 10 News that Robert Allen, 22, was apprehended in Eastman, Georgia.

Allen is one of four suspects indicted last week on first-degree murder charges.

According to The Telegraph newspaper in Macon, Georgia, Allen was apprehended at his sister's home.

Jail records in Dodge County, Georgia, show that Allen was arrested Wednesday by U.S. marshals on a warrant issued in Broward County.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was shot to death while leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach on the afternoon of June 18. Deputies said Allen and three other suspects robbed the rapper, stealing his Louis Vuitton bag that had $50,000 in cash inside.

Dedrick Williams and Michael Boatwright, both 22, have already been arrested.

A fourth suspect, Trayvon Newsome, 20, remains at large.

