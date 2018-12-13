'This was plain murder,' says mother of librarian shot to death in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The mother of a librarian who was shot to death in his car said what happened to her son was "plain murder."

"This was not sickness," Pilar Humet told Local 10 News. "This was plain murder."

Humet said she's been in agony since learning her son, Jaime Humet, was fatally shot Monday night while sitting in his car at a red light in Miami Gardens.

"He was my everything," Pilar Humet said.

Comforted by her other son, Pilar Humet said her 47-year-old son lived with her and cared for his niece and nephew. She said he loved his dogs and spent more than 20 years working as a librarian with the Miami-Dade Public Library System.

"He was, like, too good for this world," Pilar Humet said. "My son was like an angel in this world."

Miami Gardens police said Jaime Humet was waiting at the intersection of Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest 207th Street when he was gunned down. Investigators said he had just left a nearby Dade County Federal Credit Union branch when he was approached by a gunman who got out of another vehicle and shot him.

Pilar Humet knows there is nothing that can be done to bring her son back, but she hopes someone with information will come forward so that police can bring her son's killer to justice.

"I don't wish this on any other family," she said.

A $13,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

