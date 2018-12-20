Investigators confirm human remains found those of Lynda Meier

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - Authorities confirmed that human remains found last week were those of a Hallandale Beach woman who has been missing since 2010.

The Hallandale Beach Police Department and Florida Department of Law Enforcement made the announcement during a news conference Thursday morning.

Meier, 47, disappeared from her Hallandale Beach home in the 1800 block of South Ocean Drive in June 2010, but her name was back in the headlines after police said what appeared to be human remains were discovered last week in a heavily wooded area of Miami Gardens.

Family members have told Local 10 News that they believe the remains found are those of Meier.

Surveillance video shows Meier leaving her apartment building and then taking out money at an ATM.

They are the last images of her seen alive.

Investigators didn't reveal how she died, but they said they are searching for her killer.

