Vero Beach murder suspect believed to be in Broward County

Pedro Torres is suspected of killing his wife in Vero Beach before fleeing to South Florida. Detectives believe he is in Broward County.

VERO BEACH, Fla. - A man suspected of killing his wife in Vero Beach is believed to be in Broward County, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

Vicky Torres, 45, was found dead inside her Vero Beach home Sunday morning.

Preliminary evidence led detectives to believe that Pedro Torres killed his wife before fleeing to South Florida, according to a news release from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Deryl Loar said the incident is domestic-related.

Authorities have issued a "be on the lookout" alert for Torres, who is believed to be driving a gray Nissan 350Z with license plate No. EGIX72.

Detectives said Torres should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.