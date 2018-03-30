Video shows driver trapped in minivan before being shot by police

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - William Roberts said he was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 1 when the driver of a minivan lost control, drove through a fence and crashed into murky water.

Roberts parked on the side of the highway and saw several good Samaritans rush to help a man who was trapped inside. Roberts used his iPhone to record the heroic effort.

Several witnesses, including a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer, pulled the man out of the minivan and helped him get out of the water.

Roberts got back in his car and drove home to Key West. It wasn't until hours when he woke up from a nap that he found out about the chaos that ensued.

Miami-Dade Police Department Detective Argemis Colome said the FWC officer called for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, but the driver was uncooperative and began to walk away from the scene.

The FWC officer called for assistance, and two Miami-Dade police officers arrived.

As the officers were trying to assist the man, he reached for one of their Taser guns, "removed the Taser from the officer's person and pointed it at the officer," Sgt. Carlos Rosario said.

Authorities closed an 18-mile stretch of U.S. 1 from Florida City to Key Largo during the investigation near mile marker 114. The wounded man was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

Police have not released the identities of the man or the officer who shot him.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

