Video shows girl's controversial arrest in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A video showing a Miami Gardens police officer arresting a 16-year-old girl near Carol City Middle School is making the rounds on social media Thursday.

While the teenage girl's family members say the video shows the officer used excessive force, a police department spokesman released a statement Thursday afternoon asking the public not to rush to judgment.

The unidentified officer was responding to reports of a fight April 18 outside of St. Monica Catholic Church at 3490 SW 191 St. A relative said the officer was mistaken when he believed the girl touched an officer when in fact she was reaching for her friend.

"My heart was broken. I could not believe this happened," said a relative who did not want to be identified out of fear of reprisal. "She is on the fence, and then next thing, he picks her up and body slams her. He is like three times bigger than she is."

The Miami Gardens Police Department's internal affairs unit is investigating allegations of police brutality and took the video into evidence.

"If that was a violent perpetrator or a man say the size of me that was not listening to the officer commands, do you think that would have been an appropriate use of force? Yes! Not on a child," the relative said.

