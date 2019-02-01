Videos show chaotic brawl involving a gun near Miami-Dade high school

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A John A. Ferguson Senior High School student, who did not want to be identified over fear of reprisal, said a recent gunman's threat outside of the school in southwest Miami-Dade County was related to a dispute over a girl.

Witnesses recorded videos of the frightening moment when a gunman pistol-whipped a victim during a brawl outside of a McDonald's fast-food restaurant at 15710 SW 56 St., across from the Kendall West neighborhood.

One of the videos shows a male, who was wearing a white tank top, was taunting another male before the brawl started.

"Boy, you want to fight? You want to hit me? Come here!"

The video shows a male, who was wearing a blue and red hooded sweatshirt, threw the first punches before a mob jumped in. The scene in the middle of the street was chaotic.

The video also shows a third male, who was wearing a dark GAP hooded sweatshirt, brandished what appeared to be a gun. A witness who was recording a video shouted in Spanish, "He has a gun! He has a gun!" And he started running for his life.

Another witness recorded a video showing how an armed male attacked a female and used the gun to strike her.

"Cops came from like every corner," said a student who witnessed the violent fight. "I mean I feel like it wasn’t really necessary for them to even pull out the gun, I just think it’s really stupid"

Miami-Dade Police Department officers detained five people. Prosecutors have yet to file charges related to the fight, which happened steps away from the school.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.