What we know about mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc

PLANTATION, Fla. - A man accused of sending at least 12 packages containing explosive devices to prominent Democratic figures and to CNN has been identified as Cesar Sayoc.

Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, has a lengthy arrest history in South Florida and was arrested in Miami-Dade County in 2002 on a threat to "throw, place, project or discharge any destructive device."

Miami attorney Ronald Lowy said Sayoc was sentenced in August 2002 for threatening to throw a bomb in a conversation with a Florida utility representative. Miami-Dade County court records showed Sayoc served a year's probation after a judge signed a discharge certificate in November 2002.

Lowy told The Associated Press that Sayoc "made a verbal threat when he was frustrated at a lack of service." Lowy, who represented Sayoc, said he showed no ability at the time to back up his threat with bomb-making expertise.

The lawyer said Sayoc was a bodybuilder then and displayed no political leanings, except for plastering a vehicle he owned with Native American signs.

Court records also show that Sayoc was convicted in the 1990s in Broward County on grand theft and stolen property charges. In 2004, he was convicted on a felony charge of fraudulent refunds and a misdemeanor charge of tampering with physical evidence.

Multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News the suspect was tracked using a cellphone. Authorities have recovered a cellphone, a laptop computer and other electronic devices from Sayoc.

A van believed to belong to Sayoc was also towed away by the FBI Friday morning from the parking lot of an Auto Zone in Plantation. Its windows were covered with pro-President Donald Trump stickers and other political stickers.

Sayoc graduated from North Miami Beach Senior High School in 1980.

