Woman accused of fatally stabbing boyfriend while visiting friend's home

Donna Lacey, 54, is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A 54-year-old woman fatally stabbed her boyfriend while they were visiting a friend's house Tuesday night in Pompano Beach, deputies said.

Donna Lacey was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Gina Carter said the stabbing occurred while the couple were visiting a friend's house on Northwest First Street.

Carter said deputies found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Broward Health North, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said Lacey stabbed her boyfriend while he was lying in the bedroom of the home they were visiting.

Court records show Lacey has 17 prior arrests in Broward County on charges including battery, burglary, prostitution, cocaine possession and elderly exploitation.

The victim's identity has been withheld while detectives try to locate his family.

Detectives continue to investigate the fatal stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.