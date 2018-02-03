Woman burns supervisor's face over missing cash in Davie, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Jondre Thomas is in serious hot water after police say she threw a cup of hot scalding water right at the face of her supervisor at the 595 truck stop in Davie, where she had worked for the past five years.

Police say the conflict between Thomas and her supervisor, Claudio Salcedo, started after money went missing from the business and Salcedo's superiors questioned Thomas.

Thomas denied stealing the money and accused Salcedo of setting her up and trying to get her fired. Surveillance video shows Thomas losing her cool, and throwing the hot liquid right at Salcedos' face.

After burning him, she walked away. He tackled her, and other employees rushed to separate them. Thomas ran away. Fire rescue took Salcedo to Broward Medical Center where he was treated for second and third-degree burns. His eye was injured.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Thomas at her home in Dania. She is facing one count of aggravated battery.



