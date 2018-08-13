Woman escapes as shots fired during attempted carjacking on Pembroke Road

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A woman was able to get away after an attempted armed carjacking Monday morning in Pembroke Pines, police said.

The incident occurred about 5:30 a.m. in the 12900 block of Pembroke Road.

Pembroke Pines police Capt. Scott Carris said the woman was driving west on Pembroke Road when two vehicles stopped in front of her SUV, blocking her path.

Carris said a masked man inside one of the vehicles got out and approached the SUV, but the woman put it in reverse and drove away. As the woman got away, the masked man and another person opened fire, shooting the SUV several times.

The woman eventually made it to a nearby Chevron gas station, where she called police. A gas station attendant said the victim was hysterical as she described to police what happened.

Carris said the woman wasn't hurt. Police are searching for two white sedans.



