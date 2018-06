MIAMI - A woman was found dead in her wheelchair Friday outside a Publix in Miami, police said.

Miami police said the woman was found slumped over in her wheelchair outside the Publix on Southwest Seventh Street.

Paramedics arrived and found a puncture wound caused by an unknown object.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

