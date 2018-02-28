Woman found shot to death inside car in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - A woman was found shot to death inside a car last week in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Miami-Dade police said the body of Moniqua Kirkland, 45, was found Friday night inside a white Oldsmobile in the area of Northwest 83rd Street and 19th Avenue.

Police said Kirkland had been shot multiple times.

A motive for the shooting is unknown and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective M. Parmenter at 305-471-2400 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.