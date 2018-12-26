Woman killed, 2 others grazed by bullets in northwest Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was killed and two others were grazed by bullets during a shooting in northwest Miami-Dade County, police said.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. near Northwest 62nd Street and Northwest 20th Avenue.

Miami-Dade police said a 31-year-old woman was shot in the back. Police said two others, a 36-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were grazed by bullets.

The 31-year-old woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where she was pronounced dead. The two others were treated by paramedics at the scene and released.

One person was being interviewed in connection with the shooting.

Police said they don't believe the woman who died was the intended target.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.