Woman showers with Aventura man, then steals his $9,000 Rolex watch

AVENTURA, Fla. - A woman wearing nothing but a bra and panties used the art of seduction to get away with an Aventura man's $9,000 watch, police said.

The theft was caught on surveillance video Dec. 22 at the Hamptons West condominium.

According to an Aventura police report, a man was with friends in South Beach the night before when he met a woman who identified herself only as Monica. Shortly after meeting her, the man got into an Uber with the woman and headed back to his condo.

"As soon as they arrived, they got undressed and got into the shower together," the report said.

The man told police that she got out of the shower before him and went into the bedroom. When he got out, he found the woman wearing only her bra, panties and his silver and gold Rolex watch.

He told police that he tried to grab it from her, but she ran out of the condo. Police said the man chased after her, but he lost sight of her after she ran into the stairwell.

Security later reviewed surveillance video and determined that she ran out a back door of the building.

Police said the woman left an iPhone in the man's condo, but it wasn't known if the phone actually belonged to her.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

