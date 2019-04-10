Woman steals pickup truck with baby inside, FHP says

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A woman stole a pickup truck with a baby inside after crashing her car on Interstate 95, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the woman crashed her car Tuesday night in the northbound lanes of I-95 near Ives Dairy Road.

At some point, two good Samaritans stopped to help her, but she took off in one of their vehicles -- a black pickup truck with a 63-year-old woman and her grandbaby inside, troopers said.

The father of the baby got in the other person's vehicle and followed the truck, which later crashed into two other vehicles along Miramar Parkway in Miramar.

One of those drivers was seriously injured and had to be extricated from a red SUV by paramedics. That driver was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

The driver of this SUV was taken to a hospital after a woman driving a stolen pickup truck with a baby inside crashed into it on Miramar Parkway.

Troopers arrested the woman, who was believed to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Her identity hasn't been released.

The grandmother and baby were not injured.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.