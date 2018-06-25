XXXTentacion's accused killer appears in court

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Dedrick Devonshay Williams claims he had nothing to do the death of 20-year-old rapper Jahseh "XXXTentacion" Onfroy last week after he left the Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach.

Detective John Curcio believes Williams, a 22-year-old tattoo artist, wore a distinctive pair of bright orange sandals and purchased a red mask.

Williams appeared in Broward County court Monday in Fort Lauderdale for a hearing on a charge of probation violation in a car theft case. Prosecutors also charged him with first-degree murder.

Curcio believes Williams used an SUV to block Onfroy from being able to drive away in his electric BMW, and he and an accomplice were both armed when they confronted Onfroy June 18.

Deputies arrested Williams in Pompano Beach on Wednesday. They are still searching for Williams' alleged accomplice.

A public memorial with an open-casket viewing will be held from 12 to 6 p.m., Wednesday at the BB&T Center at 2555 NW 136 Ave., in Sunrise.

