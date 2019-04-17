US to limit non-family travel to Cuba, Bolton says

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - National security adviser John Bolton announced Wednesday that President Donald Trump's administration will be restricting non-family travel to Cuba and setting limits to US remittances to Cuba.

Bolton said the U.S. Department of Treasury will be issuing sanctions against the Central Bank of Venezuela as a "strong warning to all external actors in Venezuela including Russia." The Monroe doctrine "is alive and well," he said.

Bolton had lunch at the Biltmore Hotel with members of the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association to mark the 58th anniversary of the botched U.S.-backed invasion. During his speech, Bolton also said Trump will never abandon Cuban exiles and freedom fighters from Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Bolton said the "three stooges" of socialism -- Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela, Miguel Díaz-Canel in Cuba and Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua -- are on their way down. He was critical of former President Barack Obama's policy on Cuba and said Trump was going to correct the policy that contributed to the decline in Venezuela.

Bay of Pigs Veteran Juan "Johnny" López de la Cruz, the president of the veterans association, praised Bolton after brief speeches from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart.

From left, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart and Bay of Pigs Veteran Juan "Johnny" López de la Cruz spoke during the anniversary luncheon Wednesday in Coral Gables.

Bolton's speech comes after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that he won't be getting in the way of the use of U.S. courts to sue companies that use property that was seized in Cuba after Fidel Castro's revolution.

Starting May 2, attorneys will be able to file lawsuits that apply to about 200 Cuban businesses and government agencies that are already subject to U.S. sanctions because of their ties to Cuban military and intelligence ministries.

U.S. Attorney Ariana Fajardo Orshan, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Giménez were also in attendance at the luncheon in Coral Gables.

The Administration will continue to break the reprehensible links that have contributed to Venezuela's downfall. The United States will continue to take strong actions against regimes that prop up the failed Maduro dictatorship. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) April 17, 2019

The Trump Administration has taken historic action to no longer waive Title III of Helms-Burton today, and stood up for Americans who have been victims of the Cuban regime’s larceny. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) April 17, 2019

This decision serves as a warning to the Cuban regime that we are prepared to hold it accountable for its violations of human rights and continued repression of the Cuban people. We will always fight for the freedom of the Cuban people. https://t.co/amD7MVY0qH — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) April 17, 2019

