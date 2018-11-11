Coast Guard intercepts dozens of Cuban migrants en route to Florida

MIAMI - The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted dozens of Cuban migrants en route to Florida Sunday, authorities said.

Coast Guard personnel spotted a vessel with 37 migrants aboard about 23 miles north of Havana. The crew of the cutter Charles Sexton intercepted the migrants' vessel and provided food, water and medical attention.

One of the migrants was treated at a hospital for chest pains, officials said.

The cutter William Trump repatriated the 28 men and eight women back to Cabanas, Cuba, official said.

"Many times these vessels we interdicted are overloaded and unsafe, and the risk simply isn't worth the possible reward," said Lt. Cmdr. James Hodges, a Coast Guard 7th District law enforcement duty officer. "The combined efforts of the Charles Sexton and William Trump cutter crews led to this successful rescue mission, and I'm proud of everyone involved."

