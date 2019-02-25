Cuba announces voters' approval of new constitution

HAVANA, Cuba - After the Cuban government’s vigorous campaign in favor of a new draft of the Cuban Constitution, the country’s electoral commission announced on Monday that voters approved it.

The commission reported 86 percent of Cuban voters approved the constitution that will be replacing the 1976 constitution and 9 percent rejected it. The government also reported about 7.8 million Cubans participated in the referendum.

Cuban officials also say that from August to November the government held more than 130,000 public forums. The government’s propaganda was everywhere, from social media to the government-controlled television programing to buses and buildings.

Activists who want to abolish the single-party system have reported incidents of persecution. The most boisterous opposition is coming from religious conservatives who fear that the new constitution is paving the way for same-sex marriage.

The evangelic community has been following the process since it began in July of last year with the National Assembly’s debate and the release of the first draft of the proposed constitution.

Under the newly approved constitution, the Communist Party remains in control making sure that the judicial and legislative branches support a centrally controlled economic system.

Here is what changes with the new constitution:

- Cuba recognizes the market, private sector and private property. ‘

- Presidential terms are limited to two five-year terms.

- The president has to be age 60 or under to be eligible to serve.

- Cuba will have a prime minister.

- The judicial system will recognize habeas corpus and the civilian’s right to legal representation.



