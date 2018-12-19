Cuba eliminates gay marriage language from new constitution

A poster showing pairs of men and women hangs at the Evangelist League Church, with the Spanish message: "I'm in favor of the original design," a reference against legalizing same sex marriage.

HAVANA - Cuba's government said Tuesday that language promoting the legalization of gay marriage will be removed from the draft of a new constitution after widespread popular rejection of the idea.

The new draft is the result of a three-month public debate where the majority of those who spoke on the issue were in favor of leaving the constitution as it is, meaning that marriage should be between a man and woman.

In several Tweets, Cuba's National Assembly account cited Homero Acosta, the council of state secretary who has been charged with explaining the changes to the National Assembly.

Translated from Spanish the tweet said, "The [Constitutional] Commission proposes to defer the concept of marriage, meaning it will be taken out of the constitutional project, as a way to respect all opinions. Marriage is a social and jurisdictional institution. The law will define the rest of its elements."

Another tweet said, "The Family Code should establish who can engage in marriage."

Gay rights advocates had proposed eliminating the description of marriage as a union of a man and woman, changing it to the union of "two people with absolutely equal rights and obligations."

That change drew protests from evangelical churches and ordinary citizens in months of public meetings on the new constitution.

The constitution would instead be silent on the issue, leaving open the possibility of a future legalization without specifically promoting it.

The constitutional commission is headed by Communist Party head and former president Raul Castro.

His daughter, Mariela Castro, is a lawmaker known as Cuba's highest-profile advocate for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transsexual rights. Her advocacy has helped rehabilitate Cuba's international image on LGBTQ rights after the Castro-led communist government sent gay men to work camps in the 1960s.

Widespread persecution continued through the 1970s.

While Havana and some other Cuban cities have flourishing gay communities, anti-homosexual attitudes remain deeply rooted among much of the population. Cubans who ordinarily shy from open criticism of the government spoke out in large numbers against the proposed constitutional Article 68 promoting gay marriage during public consultations on the draft constitution throughout the year.

The marriage issue, according to state run press, was brought up at 66 percent of the meetings where 192,408 people addressed the issue.

Cuba's rapidly growing evangelical churches also staked out positions against the article, increasing pressure on a government unused to public pushback.

Gay marriage not the only issue

On the issue of presidential terms currently delineated in Article 121, the most common opinion was against limiting to two terms as currently proposed and that a maximum age in which one could serve should also be eliminated.

Some 11,080 people asked for direct elections as opposed to the current system where the National Assembly picks the president.

And in 15,132 meetings, 182,000 Cubans brought up the right of having access to an attorney at the time of an arrest.

Of all the proposals, 50.1 percent were accepted and 49.9 percent were rejected because they weren't constitutional content or details that didn't make sense when it comes to constitutional logic, Acosta said.

The new charter is expected to be offered for approval at a public referendum in February 2019.

