Cuba enacts new constitution

MIAMI - Cuba's national assembly met Wednesday to enact the new constitution that replaces the 1976 Soviet-era Magna Carta.

After a year of debate, Cubans ratified the new constitution in February. The new constitution orders Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel to appoint a new prime minister.

The national assembly has less than six months to approve a new electoral law and less than 18 months to enact laws to include presumption of innocence and habeas corpus in the judicial system.

Legislators also have less than two years to address the issue of whether or not to legalize same-sex marriage.

