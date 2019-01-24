Cuba promises 'unwavering solidarity' to Maduro

HAVANA - Cuba, Venezuela's closest ally, says it backs socialist President Nicolas Maduro against what it calls a "coup d'etat" to impose "a servile government under orders from the United States."

Cuba's foreign ministry says Cuba "expresses its unwavering solidarity with the government of the constitutional president Nicolas Maduro Moros."

Cuba has sent Venezuela tens of thousands of workers, from doctors to intelligence officials, to support former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and Maduro, his successor.

In return, the economically struggling island receives tens of thousands of barrels a day in heavily subsidized oil.

Anti-Maduro National Assembly President Juan Guaido asserts that he's Venezuela's interim president under the constitution.

