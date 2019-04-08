Cuba-US team work ends 11 Cubans' 'extremely dangerous' voyage

The U.S. Coast Guard operates the HC-144 medium range surveillance aircraft out of Miami. Courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard

MIAMI - A group of 11 Cubans attempting to get to the United States was sent back to the island.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Second Class Sharon Vela, a watchstander in Miami, said in a statement the men were attempting an "extremely dangerous" voyage on an "unseaworthy vessel" and the interception was done "in an effort to prevent the loss of life."

The group's plan failed after Cuban authorities alerted U.S. authorities on Friday. Cuban border security officers sent the report to the Coast Guard's watchstanders in Key West, and Miami's HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft crew found the boat.

After intercepting the vessel, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered's crew took the 11 men to the Bahamas.

