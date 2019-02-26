Cuban authorities investigate reports of plane crash

HAVANA, Cuba - Authorities were investigating reports that a military plane crashed Tuesday about an hour outside of Havana in Cuba's southern shore.

There were also reports of fire trucks in the Artemisa province responding to the municipality of Güira de Melena.

CiberCuba published a video of a military helicopter flying over an area next to an agricultural field and the identifying the plane as a Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-23, a Soviet jet fighter.

This is a developing story.

