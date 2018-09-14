Cuban delegation rejects 'microwave' attacks are possible

WASHINGTON - A delegation of Cuban scientists and physicians that was visiting the United States said the information the U.S. has provided on the reported attacks that injured Americans in Cuba did not support the U.S. State Department's allegations.

While U.S. researchers have considered the possibility of a "sonic" or "microwave" weapon, the Cuban delegation determined the allegation that the brain injuries suffered by diplomatic officials were not caused by a blow to the head, is impossible, according to the Cuban embassy in the U.S.

The diplomats' reported symptoms -- including headaches, nausea, dizziness and sleep disorders -- could be caused by hypertension and stress, the Cuban delegation said during a Thursday meeting in Washington, D.C., according to a Cuban diplomat.

The delegation also argued that if the internationally established criteria would have been applied to the neuropsychological tests, only two subjects should have been considered as afflicted, and the cause could be attributed to different pre-existing conditions.

The Cuban delegation hasn't had access to clinical data or met with the doctors who assessed the diplomatic personnel who reported the mysterious symptoms, so they expressed their desire to hold another scientific exchange in Havana in the near future.



