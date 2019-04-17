Cubans face new limits to U.S. remittances, tourism

HAVANA, Cuba - Cubans at Western Union stores in Havana reacted to the newly announced limitations the United States is placing on remittances to the island.

National security adviser John Bolton announced Wednesday in Coral Gables that President Donald Trump's administration will be limiting U.S. remittances to $1,000 per person, per quarter, which is about $330 monthly or $4,000 annually.

Odalys Salazar Gomez said she receives a montly allowance from her son, who lives in Hialeah. The limit would definetly hurt her and others who depend on remittances to cover their expenses.

"At least in my opinion, it's criminal," Salazar Gomez said about the new policy.

According to the Cuban Consulting Group, Cubans receive about $3.4 billion a year in remittances from the U.S., so the policy change is certain to affect the island's economy. The change comes about a week after Raul Castro, now the leader of Cuba's Communist party, warned of of the deteriorating economy.

There were long lines at supermarkets in Cuba. In the last couple of months, Cubans have been experiencing shortages of chicken, cooking oil, eggs and flour.

Jerry Henderson arrived from the United States on a cruise to Havana on Wednesday. He learned about Bolton's announcement that the U.S. will be restricting non-family travel to Cuba.

"Anything that Obama did, he is trying to stop," Henderson said.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.