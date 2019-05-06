Cubans promote tourism at fair in Havana

HAVANA, Cuba - Cuba's international tourism fair kicks off Tuesday in Havana.

Over the weekend, the American Concha Regatta arrived in Havana from Key West. The boaters said it was a demonstration of the friendship that still remains between the people of both countries.

The Cuban government said that despite the threats from President Donald Trump's administration, Americans keep visiting the island with about 55% coming in cruise ships.

It was in Coral Gables, three weeks ago, when the Trump administration announced new sanctions against Cuba -- including restrictions on travel, which have yet to be released. Last Thursday, the lawsuits against companies that do business with confiscated properties in Cuba began. Two of them target Miami-based Carnival Cruise Lines.

On the eve of the international tourism fair, Spain's tourism minister met with Spanish companies to talk about the lawsuits and how the companies can protect themselves. Spanish companies like Meliá and Iberostar have invested heavily in Cuba.

Cuba's report on U.S. visitors in 2019 93.5% + visitors than during first four months of 2018

624,530 out of 1.93 million visitors were from the U.S.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.