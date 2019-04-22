Damaged tank prompts oil spill in sugar mills area, Cuban officials say

JESUS RABI, Cuba - Amid a shortage of oil in Cuba, there was a large oil spill after a tank was damaged Saturday at a facility that distributes oil to several sugar mills in the province of Matanzas, officials said, according to the state-owned newspaper Granma.

A tank that feeds the distillery was damaged in the Jesus Rabí town area and about 74,000 gallons of oil spilled and some 35,000 were recovered, said Eric Minoldi Pérez, of Azumat, the logistics company of the state-owned sugar group AZCUBA, Granma reported.

An official with the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment said the spill didn't impact the environment of the agricultural area. Officials also said the spill will not interfere with the harvest.

