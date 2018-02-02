Fidel Castro's firstborn son commits suicide, Cuban government reports

HAVANA - Fidel Castro's firstborn son, Fidel "Fidelito" Castro Diaz-Balart, committed suicide Thursday in Havana, according to the Cuban government. He was 68.

Castro Diaz-Balart, a nuclear scientist who was the scientific adviser to the council of state, had been getting treatment for depression, Cuba Debate reported.

Castro Diaz-Balart was the son of Fidel Castro's first wife Mirta Diaz-Balart y Gutierrez, who is the aunt of U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz Balart, Lincoln Diaz-Balart, a former U.S. congressman, and Jose Diaz-Balart, a journalist.

Castro Diaz-Balart studied at the University of Moscow and was an investigator at

Institute of Atomic Energy I. V. Kurchatov. He was the vice president of Cuba's Academy of Sciences and the executive secretary of Cuba's atomic energy commission.

