Havana Club unveils 'most aromatic' rum with 'Tributo 2019'

Christian Barre, CEO of Havana Club International, talks to press about newly released rum. To his right, Salome Aleman and Asbel Morales, two of Cuba's rum maestros, talked about rum's quality.

HAVANA - Havana Club, Cuba's state-run rum maker, has officially launched its limited edition "Tributo 2019."

Each 70cl bottle, sold for 400 Euros, is said to offer a "balanced aroma and taste, with sweet notes of dry fruits, highly evolve oak and subtle flavors of vanillin and dried fruits, especially roast almond."

"It's a generational mix, a mix of qualities," said Christian Barre, CEO of Havana Club International.

Only 2,500 bottles were made to be sold in more than 20 countries in Europe, Latin America and Asia. Of the 2,500, 400 will be sold in Cuba.

"It pays homage and reaffirms the Cuban rum tradition, that cultural heritage...is real and is alive," said Asbel Morales, Havana Club's Rum Maestro.

Morales is one of eight maestros in Cuba, who are seen as the guardians of the Cuban rum tradition.

The rum is said to have an added feminine touch as the first and only female maestra, Salome Aleman, actively participated in the development process.

"Tributo is a jewel," Aleman said.

Havana Club and Helms-Burt Act effects

"We're certain how we have organized the company," said Barre, when asked about possible effects Title III of the Helms-Burton Act may have on the future of the rum maker.

In mid-January, the Trump administration sent a signal it is weighing what could become the most serious tightening of the U.S. trade embargo on Cuba in more than two decades -- a move that could unleash a flurry of lawsuits against foreign companies that have invested on the island.

A 1996 law known as the Helms-Burton Act gives Americans the right to sue companies profiting from properties confiscated by Cuba's government after its 1959 socialist revolution. That potentially could allow hundreds of lawsuits against corporations around the world, from Spanish companies that run Cuban hotels to Chinese and Turkish firms renovating Cuban ports.

But every U.S. president since Bill Clinton has suspended the key clause, known as Title III, because of its potential to alienate U.S. allies and complicate any future American detente with Cuba.

"We don't anticipate major risks," Barre said, who added "the developing of the international brand is solid and a potential activation of Title III we don't believe could affect the brand."

