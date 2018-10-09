Hurricane Michael causes some destruction in western Cuba

Pinar del Rio residents clean up what is left of a house on Tuesday after Hurricane Michael's impact. Photo by Hatzel Vela/Local 10 News

PINAR DEL RIO, Cuba - Cuban government workers were cleaning up debris on Tuesday morning after Hurricane Michael destroyed already-damaged buildings in the western tip of the island.

The Category 2 storm's winds and heavy rainfall affected residents in Pinar del Rio where authorities evacuated about 300 people. Power had yet to be restored in some areas.

Authorities also evacuated about 17,000 tourists staying at beach hotels in La Habana, Artemisa, Mayabeque and Matanzas, Granma.

Cruise ships in the Western Caribbean also altered their course to avoid the storm.

