Physicians announce clinical findings of 'sonic' attacks at US embassy in Cuba

Physicians from the University of Miami's School of Medicine hold a news conference to discuss the results of their published report on the Cuba "sonic" attacks.

MIAMI - Physicians from the University of Miami have released the clinical findings from the first report of Cuba's mysterious "sonic" attacks.

Doctors from the University of Miami's School of Medicine held a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss their report on the victims.

"This is objective," Dr. Michael Hoffer, professor of otolaryngology and neurological surgery, said. "It's not controversial. The evidence is there. The people had abnormalities."

Acute Findings in an Acquired Neurosensory Dysfunction

In late 2016, multiple U.S. Embassy personnel in Cuba began reporting symptoms, including sharp ear pain, headaches, ringing in one ear, vertigo, disorientation, attention issues and signs consistent with mild traumatic brain injury or concussion.

Then in June, another U.S. diplomatic employee in Havana suffered "health effects" consistent with those previously experienced by employees at the embassy there, the State Department confirmed at the time.

"We're not saying it's not an injury to the brain. It may be," Hoffer said. "We do know, for sure, that it's an injury to the ear and that the brain is affected."

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has denied his country had any involvement. The Cuban government also cast doubt on whether they actually occurred.

But the study shows that, in fact, something did happen, Dr. Carey Balaban, professor of otolaryngology at the University of Pittsburgh, said.

"What I think is important that we show in this public study is that we can have measurable, quantifiable evidence that something really did happen," Balaban said. "It's not just hysteria."

Balaban, who contributed to the report, cautioned, however, that what happened remains uncertain.

"I want to make it eminently clear that we don't know what they were exposed to and certainly can't make any inferences as to whether it was deliberate or inadvertent," he said.

