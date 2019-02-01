Apparent meteorite impacts western Cuba

PINAR DEL RIO, Cuba - An apparent meteorite landed Friday in western Cuba.

The National Weather Service in Key West reported that a meteor was seen in the sky over the Florida Keys, as far north as Marathon.

"It appears that a meteorite impact occurred in western Cuba, near the town of Vinales, Pinar del Rio, earlier this afternoon," the NWS said on Twitter.

Local 10 News Cuba coorespondent Hatzel Vela received a video from a friend who believes a trail in the sky was left by the meteorite, which shattered windows and sounded like two explosions.

#BREAKING: Just got this video from a friend in #PinardelRio who says they think the trail in the sky was left by a #meteorite, which shattered windows and made extremely loud sounds. Sounded like two #explosions. #cuba @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/AMmb9ZE6vB — Hatzel Vela (@HatzelVelaWPLG) February 1, 2019

#Cuba: Fragmentos del meteorito caído en las inmediaciones del Valle de Viñales en Pinar del Río, Cuba. Detalles en el enlace: https://t.co/i8nYSzpN0T pic.twitter.com/6BQvH4CAe7 — Mario J. Pentón (@mariojose_cuba) February 1, 2019

