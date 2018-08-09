Radio y Televisión Martí plans to adopt new tech to reach more Cubans

HAVANA, Cuba - Since the United States' government launched Radio Martí in 1985 and TV Martí in 1990, the Cuban government has referred to the reports as "subversive propaganda."

Former Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado now heads the Radio y Televisión Martí operations in Miami. He recently announced on Miami Mega TV that the broadcast will be soon been seen in Cuba without interference and in high definition.

"It is a technology that did not exist, and since they do not know it, it will be almost impossible to block it," Regalado said.

As access to the internet improves on the island, Cubans have more options for news and entertainment.

Cibercuba, Cubanet, 14ymedio, Diario de Cuba.and El Toque are just some of the outlets producing content that is critical of the Cuban government.

While the Cuban government blocks access, Cubans are finding ways to get around the censorship. They often times use VPN technology.

Sergio Alejandro Gomez, a writer for CubaDebate, wrote an editorial saying millions of U.S. taxpayers money is spent on the Radio y Televisión Martí "propaganda" in violation of international norms.

