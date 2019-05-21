South Florida mom breathes sigh of relief after son survives Cuban crash

Eli Martinez is headed back to South Florida after being injured in a car crash in Cuba.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - What was supposed to be an educational trip to Cuba for friends from South Florida turned into a nightmare after a vintage car ran off the famed Malecon and into a crowd of people Sunday.

"It's always really scary when your kid's away from you," said Miriam Martinez, the mother of one of the victims, 19-year-old Eli Martinez.

Miriam Martinez said a family friend in Cuba called with the awful news. Eli Martinez and his friend Matthew Moore were seriously injured.

"He actually saw the car coming. He started screaming, 'get out of the way,' and started pushing people before he leapt over the wall. But before he could clear the wall, his leg was pinned between the wall and the car," Miriam Martinez said.

Left: Matthew Moore (center) and Eli Martinez (right) with their Cuban translator. Right: Matthew Moore.

Some of the videos recorded of the crash are too graphic to post online.

Doctors said more than 20 were hurt and several died, including a Cuban journalist.

Now both young men have leg fractures, but they are coming home on a Trinity Air Ambulance to a pair of thankful families.

"He's gotten excellent care, and we're so grateful for everything," Miriam Martinez said. "We're hoping for a speedy recovery, and I just want to hold my little boy."

