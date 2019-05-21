Students prepare for surgery in Florida after surviving car crash in Cuba

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Cuban authorities reported on Tuesday the driver who crashed into a crowd early Sunday morning at a popular waterfront area in Havana was under the influence of alcohol when the vehicle's steering system malfunctioned.

Four people died in the crash involving a driver with a history of traffic violations driving a classic car in Havana's El Vedado neighborhood, Cuban authorities said. Eli Martinez, 19, and Matt Moore, 20, both tourists from South Florida, were among the more than 20 injured.

On Tuesday, they were both preparing to undergo surgery. From his hospital bed at Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Martinez said he was injured when he attempted to jump over the seawall to get away from the car. His leg was pinned between the jagged rocks and the green old car.

Martinez said he is grateful for a good Samaritan who helped to save his life. He only knows his first name is Giuseppe.

"He breaks a bottle and cuts through my pants and he closed the wound," Martinez said, adding the man also helped police officers to carry him to a cab to rush him to the hospital.

At the hospital in Havana, Martinez said he saw Moore had also survived. He underwent surgery at the Docente Clínico Quirúrgico Calixto García Hospital in Havana.

Once Moore and Martinez were in stable condition, they boarded a Trinity Air ambulance to Fort Lauderdale. Moore is at Delray Beach Medical Center.

"He is very lucky, we are very lucky," said Eli Martinez's mother, Miriam Martinez.

Cuban authorities identified the dead as Ulises Canales, a journalist with state-run Prensa Latina, Franklin Baket, Osmany Gonzalez and Yurislandy Martinez.

