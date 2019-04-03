United Nations General Assembly president arrives Wednesday in Cuba

President of the United Nations General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa. File Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen

HAVANA - The president of the United Nations General Assembly will arrive Wednesday in Havana for an official visit.

During her two-day visit, María Fernanda Espinosa will meet with Cuba’s president, Miguel Diaz-Canel, and the country’s foreign minister, Bruno Rodríguez.

As is customary with official visits, Espinosa will lay a wreath the Jose Marti Memorial located at Havana’s Revolution Plaza.

According to a release, Espinosa will “talk to the Federation of Cuban Women, meet the UN Country Team, and take part in a discussion with Cuban students of Foreign Relations about multilateralism.”

Espinosa started her two-country visit in Mexico on Monday, April 1. In Mexico, she met with Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as well as other government leaders. Also on her agenda, were talks with representatives of indigenous peoples in Mexico.

In her Mexican trip, Espinosa was scheduled to meet with women leaders and other representatives of civil society. It is unclear if she had plans to meet with independent members of Cuban civil society.

The trip’s objective is to strengthen cooperation with the United Nations.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.