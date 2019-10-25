US bans flights to all Cuban cities but Havana

The U.S. Embassy along Malecon Seaside Avenue in Havana, Cuba, on Aug. 12, 2015.

HAVANA - The Trump administration is banning most flights in and out of Cuban cities except for Havana.

The new policy is going to go into effect in 45 days coming up in December. This is the latest move to roll back Obama-era easing of relations.

Currently, there are charter flights that go between the United States and nine cities in Cuba. Now that's going to go down to just one, Havana.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave the order to the Transportation Department. They have already notified airlines. JetBlue and American Airlines flights to Santa Clara in central Cuba and Holguin and Camaguey in the island's east will be banned starting in December. Flights to Havana account for the great majority of U.S. flights to Cuba and will remain legal.

The stated reason for the move is to prevent tourism to Cuba, which is banned by U.S. law. Also, Trump has said that Cuba and Venezuela have ties; this ban may be another way to limit American dollars from going to Cuba further crippling Nicolás Maduro's regime.

It is not clear how many people take the flights for tourism purposes. Many are used by Cuban-Americans visiting relatives in cities far from Havana by road.

In June, the Trump administration announced that Americans would no longer be able to visit the island through "people to people" group travel, and cruise ships could not stop in Cuba.

These latest developments are another step toward President Donald Trump's campaign promise to reverse Barack Obama's Cuba policy of restoring diplomatic ties and loosening travel restrictions.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.